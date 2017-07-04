 »   »   » Mollywood Retake: What If Salman Khan-Govinda Starrer Partner Is Remade In Malayalam?

Partner, the 2007 movie, that featured Salman Khan and Govinda in the lead roles, was one of the top grossing Hindi films of that year. In fact, this entertainer, directed by David Dhawan, features among the best comedy entertainers of the director.

This Salman Khan starrer had an interesting storyline, which is perfect for the needs of an entertainer. The story of the film was based on the Hollywood movie Hitch, that featured Will Smith in the lead.



The story of Partner revolved around Prem (Salman Khan) and Bhaskar (Govinda). Prem is a 'Love Guru' and Bhaskar goes on to seek the help of the former to help him out and what follows are some interesting incidents.



Well, isn't this storyline perfect for an out-and-out entertainer in Malayalam? Well, we definitely feel so. What if this film is remade in Malayalam, with some minor changes in the script here and there? If so, who all will be the right options to replace Salman Khan, Govinda, Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta, in such a remake?



In this week's Mollywood Retake, we discuss about this interesting scenario..



Dulquer Salmaan As Prem (Salman Khan) In case of a Mollywood remake, Dulquer Salmaan, the young sensation of Mollywood, with his uber cool looks and stylish acting, will be the apt choice for the role of Prem, the 'Love Guru' who is an expert in love related matters. This particular character helps people in love related matters and this role was portrayed by Salman Khan in the original.

Fahadh Faasil As Bhaskar (Govinda) Bhaskar, is a person working with a top company. He is an introvert and of shy nature, which makes it difficult to propose to his boss. It was Govinda who played the role in the original and if ever a Mollywood remake happens, we feel that Fahadh Faasil shall be the perfect choice for this role, filled with loads of humour elements.

Madonna Sebastian As Priya (Katrina Kaif) It was Katrina Kaif who played the role of Priya, the love interest of Bhaskar, in the original. Priya is the daughter of a wealthy businessman and the Bhaskar's boss and in case of a remake in Malayalam, Madonna Sebastian shall be a good choice and the pair of Fahadh Faasil and Madonna Sebastian will definitely be a refreshing one, on screen.

Vedhika As Naina (Lara Dutta) Naina, the love interest of Prem, is a vital character in the movie and the role was portrayed by Lara Dutta in the original. Her character plays a crucial role in moving the story forward. In case of a Malayalam remake, we feel that Vedhika shall be the perfect choice for this role.



It would definitely be interesting to see Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil share the screen space, for an out-and-out entertainer like this. The chemistry is sure to work out well with the audiences.