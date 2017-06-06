 »   »   » Mollywood Retake: What If Shahrukh Khan's Om Shanti Om Is Remade In Malayalam?

Shahrukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om, is one of the best commercial entertainers that Bollywood has produced. The movie, which hit the theatres in the year 2007, has a fan following of its own as the movie catered perfectly well to the entertainment needs of the audiences.

Om Shanti Om, directed by Farah Khan marked the second association of Shahrukh Khan and the film-maker. The movie also paved way for the entry of Deepika Padukone, to films.



Well, this Shahrukh Khan starrer has a storyline, which can be adapted to Mollywood, as wel,l but with some changes here and there. What if Om Shanti Om is remade in Malayalam? Who are the perfect choices to replace Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and other in case of such a remake. In this week's Mollywood Retake, we discuss about this interesting scenario.



Dulquer Salmaan As Omi Prakash/Om Kapoor (Shahrukh Khan) Well, we needn't to think about any other actor for the lead role. Dulquer Salmaan will be a perfect fit for both the roles of Omi Prakash, a junior artist who wants to make it big in films and superstar Om Kapoor. Shahrukh Khan made these roles memorable one in his own style and if ever a Malayalam remake happens, Dulquer Salmaan can bring in the same charm and energy, required for these roles.

Keerthy Suresh As Shanthi Priya/Sandy (Deepika Padukone) Coming to the role of Shanthi Priya/Sandy portrayed by Deepika Padukone in the original, we feel that popular actress Keerthy Suresh will be an apt choice for these roles, in case of a Malayalam remake. The talented actress has the acting ability and the looks that are much required for this beautiful character.

Tovino Thomas As Mukesh Mehra (Arjun Rampal) It was Arjun Rampal who portrayed Mukesh Mehra, the main antagonist of Om Shanti Om. He was brilliant with his portrayal of this character. Coming to a remake in Malayalam, we feel that somebody like Tovino Thomas will be best suitable for this role. He definitely can steal the show with the portrayal of this well-written character.

Urvashi As Bela Makhija (Kirron Kher) Kirron Kher, who portrayed the role of Shah Rukhan Khan's mother in Om Shanti Om, was in top form in the movie. This particular role has comedy and emotional elements in equal proportions and Urvashi will definitely be a good choice for this role, in case of a Mollywood remake.

Vinay Forrt As Papppu Master (Shreyas Talpade) Pappu master, the best friend of Omi Prakash is quite an essential character in the film. Shreyas Talpade had portrayed this role, which appears in two different age groups. Coming to Mollywood, Vinay Forrt will be the right choice for this role, which has good scope for performance.



Interestingly, Shahrukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om featured a song comprising of all the big stars of Bollywood. Now, think about such a song in Mollywood, where all stars like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj and other come in. Wouldn't it be a really interesting one?