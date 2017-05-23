Mollywood Retake: What If Suriya-Jyothika Starrer Sillunu Oru Kaadhal Is Remade In Malayalam?
Who all can replace Suriya, Jyothika & others if Sillunu Oru Kaadhal is remade in Malayalam..
Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, the film, which had actor Suriya and Jyothika in the lead roles, is rated as one of the best movies featuring the lovely couple. In fact, this film is quite a special one as it was released three days prior to their marriage. Apart from them, this beautiful love story also features popular actress Bhumika Chawla in the film.
The story of Sillunu Oru Kadhal, directed by N Krishna
revolved around a happily married couple, Gautham (Suriya) and
Kunthavi (Jyothika). The story takes a turn when Ishwarya (Bhumika
Chawla), the ex-lover of Gautham steps in to the scene.
Well, this Suriya starrer had a storyline, which is universally
appealing. What if this film is remade in Malayalam? Who all can
replace Suriya, Jyothika & Bhumika Chawla if a remake of
Sillunu Oru Kaadhal ever happens in Malayalam? We discuss
this interesting scenario in this week's Mollywood Retake.
Nivin Pauly As Gautham (Suriya)
The film showcases two phases of Gautham. One being the college
portions and the other one being the character's life as a family
man. In case of a remake, we feel that this role portrayed by
Suriya in the original, will be safe in the hands of an actor like
Nivin Pauly. He is sure to excel in the college sequences and also
would put up a matured act in the family man sequences, as
well.
Bhavana As Kunthavi (Jyothika)
Well, Jyothika was at her lovely best while portraying the
character Kunthavi, the wife of Gautham. If a Mollywood remake
happens, we feel that Bhavana will be the right choice for this
role as she can bring in that charm required for the character. The
onscreen combo of Nivin Pauly & Bhavana will also look good on
screen.
Namitha Pramod As Ishwarya (Bhumika Chawla)
Ishwarya, the ex-lover of Gautham, does play a crucial role in
the film. This character, which undergoes a transformation with
time, was portrayed by Bhumika Chawla in the original. If ever a
remake happens, we feel that Namitha Pramod can do this role, which
has a good scope for performance.
It would be really exciting to see if a remake happens with actors like Nivin Pauly, Bhavana & Namith Pramod in the lead roles. But, one the biggest attractions of Sillunu Oru Kaadhal was A R Rahman's music, which is quite irreplaceable.