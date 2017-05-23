 »   »   » Mollywood Retake: What If Suriya-Jyothika Starrer Sillunu Oru Kaadhal Is Remade In Malayalam?

Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, the film, which had actor Suriya and Jyothika in the lead roles, is rated as one of the best movies featuring the lovely couple. In fact, this film is quite a special one as it was released three days prior to their marriage. Apart from them, this beautiful love story also features popular actress Bhumika Chawla in the film.

The story of Sillunu Oru Kadhal, directed by N Krishna revolved around a happily married couple, Gautham (Suriya) and Kunthavi (Jyothika). The story takes a turn when Ishwarya (Bhumika Chawla), the ex-lover of Gautham steps in to the scene.



Well, this Suriya starrer had a storyline, which is universally appealing. What if this film is remade in Malayalam? Who all can replace Suriya, Jyothika & Bhumika Chawla if a remake of Sillunu Oru Kaadhal ever happens in Malayalam? We discuss this interesting scenario in this week's Mollywood Retake.



Nivin Pauly As Gautham (Suriya) The film showcases two phases of Gautham. One being the college portions and the other one being the character's life as a family man. In case of a remake, we feel that this role portrayed by Suriya in the original, will be safe in the hands of an actor like Nivin Pauly. He is sure to excel in the college sequences and also would put up a matured act in the family man sequences, as well.

Bhavana As Kunthavi (Jyothika) Well, Jyothika was at her lovely best while portraying the character Kunthavi, the wife of Gautham. If a Mollywood remake happens, we feel that Bhavana will be the right choice for this role as she can bring in that charm required for the character. The onscreen combo of Nivin Pauly & Bhavana will also look good on screen.

Namitha Pramod As Ishwarya (Bhumika Chawla) Ishwarya, the ex-lover of Gautham, does play a crucial role in the film. This character, which undergoes a transformation with time, was portrayed by Bhumika Chawla in the original. If ever a remake happens, we feel that Namitha Pramod can do this role, which has a good scope for performance.

Akshara Kishor As Ishu (Shriya Sharma) Ishu, the one and only daughter of Gautham and Kunthavi, is a charming presence in the movie. Coming to Mollywood, we feel that Akshara Kishor will be the apt choice for this role, which is filled with bubbliness.



It would be really exciting to see if a remake happens with actors like Nivin Pauly, Bhavana & Namith Pramod in the lead roles. But, one the biggest attractions of Sillunu Oru Kaadhal was A R Rahman's music, which is quite irreplaceable.