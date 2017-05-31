 »   »   » Monthly Round-up (May 2017): A Splendid Month For Dulquer Salmaan, Asif Ali & Others!

The month of May 2017 is finally coming to an end. The industry is all set to say goodbye to a season, which was a rather splendid one for actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Wamiqa Gabbi etc.

Amidst the Baahubali 2 wave, as many as 6 major Malayalam movies, including those of stars like Dulquer Salmaan, Kunchacko Boban, Jayaram, etc., made it to the theatres in the past month. While some of them hit the right chords, certain others missed the target.



Here we take you through a round-up of May 2017. Get to know about the star of the month, movie of the month and much more..



Movies Of The Month – Godha/CIA-Comrade In America It was a neck and neck competition between these two movies. As far as box office collections are concerned, CIA is way ahead whereas Godha has just started off its journey. Anyhow, these are the two big movies that offered a stiff competition to Baahubali 2 at the Kerala box office. CIA, directed by Amal Neerad has already emerged as a big hit and Basil Joseph's Godha, which has bagged the tag of a clean entertainer is on its way to list of big hits of the year, so far.

Star Of The Month He is undoubtedly our big star of the month. He came up with Comrade In America - CIA, just after a week of Baahubali 2's release and the actor's film was able to find a place of its own at the box office. Once again, Dulquer Salmaan proved his star power as CIA went on to fetch huge numbers at the box office.

Performances Of The Month – Wamiqa Gabbi/Asif Ali These two people deserve the award for the performances of the month. Wamiqa Gabbi, the newcomer actress, who stole the hearts of the audiences with her portrayal of a wrestler named Aditi, is the present talk of M'town. She came up with a brilliant performance in Godha and has received praises from the critics and audiences alike.

Asif Ali, once again silenced his critics with his portrayal of an introvert named Omanakuttan in Adventures Of Omanakuttan. In fact, the film has one of the career best performances of the actor and it is really splendid to see the actor in full form.

Special Mention – Adventures Of Omanakuttan Well, this movie definitely deserves a special mention. After getting a slow start, the film is now going ahead smoothly with the help of the amazing positive reviews that it received. Directed by Rohith VS, Adventures Of Omanakuttan is one such daring attempt, which deserves to be a big hit. An experimental film that is a must watch.







Dulquer Salmaan's Comrade In America-CIA, Basil Joseph's Godha & Asif Ali starrer Adventures Of Omanakuttan continue its good run in the theatres in Kerala.



Apart from the above mentioned movies, other films like Ramante Edanthottam, Careful, Achayans etc., also made it to the theatres in the month of May 2017.