 »   »   » Monthly Roundup (June 2017): Fahadh Faasil Owns The Month!

The month of June is coming to an end and we are bidding goodbye to a month, which was made an eventful one by Malayalam movies that made it to the theatres towards the fag end of June.

The number of big releases in June was limited as the initial half of June marked the fasting season of Ramzan. It was only after the third week of June that the industry witnessed the release of big Malayalam movies.



Avarude Raavukal was the first film to hit the theatres. In fact, popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil had two releases in June, in the form of Role Models and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. Apart from these, Oru Cinemakkaran, Viswasapoorvam Mansoor, Vilakkumaram etc., also made it to the theatres.



On this note, we take you through a quick round-up of the month of June. Get to know about the movie of the month, star of the month and much more..



Performance Of The Month Well, all those who have watched Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum by now, would understand the reason why he is the apt person for this title. Fahadh Faasil has put up an impressive show in the film, transforming completely, as the character. Definitely, his performance in this film will go down as one of the finest in his acting career, so far. In the coming days, we definitely can hear more and more about his magnificent performance.

Star Of The Month Once again, the name of Fahadh Faasil appears in the list. The actor had two releases with the first film to hit the theatres being Role Models. The film has been accepted by the audiences and now Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has also joined the race. It is after a break that solo movies of the actor is hitting the theatres and Fahadh Faasil has made the break worth it.

Movie Of The Month No prizes for guessing the winner. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has just made it to the theatres today (June 30, 2017). But, the film has been receiving unanimously positive reviews. By all means, this Dileesh Pothan movie deserves the title of the movie of the month.

Hits Of The Month Role Models and Oru Cinemakkaran, are the two films among the previous week releases, which have managed to impress the audiences. Role Models has pleased the family audiences and is in the path to become a hit at the box office. Similarly, Oru Cinemakkaran has also managed to impress the audiences. Now, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum also is on its way to become a sure shot hit.

Big Announcement Of The Month The big announcement of the month, came in the form of the official announcement of Fahadh Faasil's upcoming film with Anwar Rasheed. The makers have titled the movie as Trance and the first look poster of the film was also released recently. Amal Neerad will handle the cinematography of this movie.



Well, as seen above, the month of June was owned by Fahadh Faasil and his movies. These movies are sure to continue their grand run in the upcoming month as well.



On the other hand, Malayalam movies from the month of May, like Godha, Adventures Of Omanakuttan and CIA - Comrade In America, had a good run in the initial weeks of June.