 »   »   » MUST READ! Ezra's Director Showers Praises On Godha!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Godha, the big release of the week, which is all set to
open at the theatres tomorrow (May 19, 2017) is in the news, much
before its release, for all the good reasons.
The film, directed by Basil Joseph, has received
praises from another popular film-maker. Jay K, the director of
Prithviraj's recent blockbuster movie Ezra, took to
Facebook to write about Godha.
Reportedly, the film-maker had watched the preview of
Godha and he had some great words for the Tovino thomas
starrer. Take a look at the what the film-maker had to say about
Godha..
Ezra's director has tagged Godha as a
rollicking comedy sports drama. Well, the trailer and teaser of the
film promised to be the same and now, the audiences can be sure of
getting a pure entertainer.
Apart from Tovino Thomas, Godha also features Wamiqa
Gabbi, Renji Panicker, Aju varghese, Dharmajan Bolghatty, Hareesh
Perumanna etc., in important roles.
Godha is expected to have a grand release in the
theatres. Apart from Godha, multi-starrer movie
Achayans, directed by Kannan Thamarakkulam and Asif
Ali-Bhavan team's Adventures Of Omanakuttan will also be
hitting the theatres tomorrow (May 19, 2017).
Please Wait while comments are loading...