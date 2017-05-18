 »   »   » MUST READ! Ezra's Director Showers Praises On Godha!

Godha, the big release of the week, which is all set to open at the theatres tomorrow (May 19, 2017) is in the news, much before its release, for all the good reasons.

The film, directed by Basil Joseph, has received praises from another popular film-maker. Jay K, the director of Prithviraj's recent blockbuster movie Ezra, took to Facebook to write about Godha.



Reportedly, the film-maker had watched the preview of Godha and he had some great words for the Tovino thomas starrer. Take a look at the what the film-maker had to say about Godha..







Ezra's director has tagged Godha as a rollicking comedy sports drama. Well, the trailer and teaser of the film promised to be the same and now, the audiences can be sure of getting a pure entertainer.



Apart from Tovino Thomas, Godha also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Renji Panicker, Aju varghese, Dharmajan Bolghatty, Hareesh Perumanna etc., in important roles.



Godha is expected to have a grand release in the theatres. Apart from Godha, multi-starrer movie Achayans, directed by Kannan Thamarakkulam and Asif Ali-Bhavan team's Adventures Of Omanakuttan will also be hitting the theatres tomorrow (May 19, 2017).