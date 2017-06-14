 »   »   » RUMOUR HAS IT: Are Nazriya Nazim & Fahadh Faasil Expecting Their First Child?

Here is a highly exciting news for the die-hard fans of Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil, the young star couple. If the rumours are to be believed, Nazriya and Fahadh are expecting their first child.

According to the gossipmongers, Fahadh and Nazriya were recently spotted at a popular maternity clinic in Kochi, a couple of times. Reportedly, both the families visited the couple together at their Kochi apartment, last week.

The rumour mills also point out that Fahadh Faasil had recently withdrawn from a few public events at the last minute, citing personal reasons. However, Nazriya and Fahadh have not reacted to the pregnancy rumours, yet.

The Wedding Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim wedding was one of the most celebrated star weddings of Malayalam movie industry. The duo is undoubtedly the most popular star couple of contemporary Malayalam cinema. Love In Bangalore Fahadh Faasil fell head over heals in love with co-star Nazriya Nazim, during the shooting of the blockbuster Anjali Menon movie Bangalore Days. Love-Arranged Marriage The couple had a love cum arranged marriage, with the blessings of both the families. Fahadh and Nazriya tied the knot on 21st August, 2014. Nazriya's Film Career Nazriya Nazim decided to take a break from films post marriage, to concentrate on family life and studies. However, the young actress mostly accompanies her hubby to his locations. Baby Plans In a recent interview, Fahadh had mentioned that they might think of starting a family if Nazriya does not find an interesting script for her comeback.

Nazriya Nazim, on the other hand, had mentioned that she would like to have a baby like hubby Fahadh Faasil, in an interview. The audiences and media are eagerly waiting for the young couple to confirm the good news, soon.

In a recent interview, Fahadh had mentioned that he is a supportive husband, and would love to see Nazriya back in films. The actor had also remarked that he is ready to quit his acting career if it starts affecting his family life.