 »   »   » Nazriya Nazim-Fahadh Faasil's Eid Clicks Go Viral!

Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated star couples of contemporary Malayalam cinema. The latest talk on social media is the Eid special click of Nazriya and Fahadh.

Recently, the young actress posted the lovely pictures with hubby on her official Facebook page and conveyed her Eid wishes to the fans. The picture has already taken social media by storm and has crossed 1.22 Lakhs like on Facebook.

This undoubtedly shows the huge fanbase Nazriya Nazim still has, despite being away from the industry for about two years. If the reports are to be believed, the Kerala state award winner is all set to make a comeback, very soon.

Reportedly, Nazriya Nazim might make a re-enter Mollywood with the upcoming Anjali Menon movie, which stars Prithviraj in the lead role. However, the director refused on to comment on the reports, stating that the casting is still in progress.

However, the news has excited the die-hard fans of the young actress, who have been eagerly waiting for her comeback. If things fall in place, the Anjali Menon project would mark the first onscreen collaboration of Nazriya Nazim and Prithviraj.