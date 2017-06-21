 »   »   » GRAPEVINE: Nazriya Nazim To Come Back With Prithviraj-Anjali Menon Movie?

Nazriya Nazim, the young actress took a break from her acting career post her marriage, to the much disappointment of her fans. Here is a good news for the audiences, who are eagerly waiting for Nazriya's comeback.

According to the grapevine, Prithviraj-Anjali Menon duo's upcoming project will mark the comeback of the actress. If the reports are to be true, Nazriya Nazim is impressed with the concept of the project and has given the nod.

However, there is no official confirmation about the Prithviraj-Anjali Menon project or its star cast, from the director or actor. The audiences and media are eagerly waiting for director Anjali to make an official confirmation, soon.

Nazriya Nazim last appeared in Anjali Menon's blockbuster movie Bangalore Days, in which she was paired up with husband Fahadh Faasil. The couple fell in love during the shooting of the movie and later tied the knot.

Prithviraj, on the other hand, has earlier has earlier teamed up with Anjali Menon for the highly acclaimed movie Manjadikuru. The movie, which marked the feature film debut of Anjali Menon, had Prithviraj in a cameo appearance as the elder Vicky cum narrator.