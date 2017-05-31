 »   »   » Neha Sharma Joins Dulquer Salmaan's Solo!

The shoot of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Solo, which marks the Mollywood debut of director Bejoy Nambiar is currently progressing. With each passing day, we are getting to know about the interesting additions to the cast list of the movie.

Reportedly, popular Bollywood actress Neha Sharma, who will be seen essaying an important role in this Dulquer Salmaan starrer has joined the shoot of the movie.



Neha Sharma, recently took to her social media pages to share a few pictures taken from the sets of the movie. At first, she posted a selfie on Twitter that she took with director Bejoy Nambiar.



Finally working on something really special with one of my fav directors ..hope I get my Tamil right;) @nambiarbejoy @dulQuer pic.twitter.com/Tgl1R2WzTt

— Neha sharma (@Officialneha) May 28, 2017

Most recently, Neha Sharma also posted a photo taken from the sets of the movie, on her Facebook page. The photo, which features Neha Sharma and Dulquer Salmaan in it has an interesting caption.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Neha Sharma..







It seems like Neha Sharma will be playing a Tamilian in the movie. From the pictures, it can also be assumed that she will be a part of the segment in which Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in the role of an army officer. There are also reports doing the rounds that Neha Sharma will be seen playing the love interest of Dino Morea in the movie.

