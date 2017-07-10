 »   »   » WOW! Nivin Pauly & Nayantara As 'Vadakkunokkiyanthram' Characters

Nivin Pauly, the crowd-puller is all set to romance Nayantara, for the first time. Nivin and Nayantara are joining hands for the directorial debut of Dhyan Sreenivasan, which is said to be a modern take on Vadakkunokkiyanthram.

The recently released announcement teaser of the movie hints that the movie features Nivin Pauly and Nayantara as Dineshan and Shobha, the characters of Vadakkunokkiyanthram. Sreenivasan and Parvathy had played Dineshan and Shobha in the original.

The team hasn't revealed whether the movie, which has been titled as Love Action Drama, is an official remake of Vadakkunokkiyanthram. However, it has been confirmed that the characters of Nivin and Nayantara are inspired from by the characters of the movie.

Love Action Drama will also mark the debut of actor Aju Varghese as a producer. The Nivin Pauly-Nayantara starrer will be produced by Aju, along with Vishak Subramanian, for the banner Funtastic Films.

Shaan Rahman composes the music for the movie. The team is planning to begin the shooting, by the end of 2017. If things fall in place, Love Action Drama will hit the theatres in 2018 Summer.