 »   »   » RUMOUR HAS IT: Nivin Pauly In Vysakh's Next?

Nivin Pauly is now one of the most sought-after actors of Malayalam movie industry. If the rumours are to be true, Nivin is planning to join hands with Vysakh, the Pulimurugan director for his upcoming project.

As per the latest reports, the actor-director duo is reportedly planning to team up for a police story, which will be scripted by Udayakrishna and produced by Vaishakh Rajan, under the banner Vaishakha Cynyma.



However, Nivin Pauly and Vysakh have not made an official confirmation about the reports, yet. The news has come out as a great surprise for the audiences, who were expecting Vysakh to return with Mammootty's Raja 2.



Reportedly, Mammootty-Vysakh duo's Raja 2, which is a sequel to the duo's blockbuster movie Pokkiri Raja has been delayed due to technical reasons. However, it has been confirmed that the project has not been shelved.