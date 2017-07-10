 »   »   » CONFIRMED: Nivin Pauly-Nayantara's Love Action Drama Is Not A Remake

Nivin Pauly and Nayantara are joining hands for the first time, for Dhyan Sreenivasan's directorial debut which has been titled as Love Action Drama. Recently, the team members had officially launched the title teaser of the movie.

It was revealed that Nivin and Nayantara are playing Dineshan and Shobha, the characters of Vadakkunokkiyanthram, the classic Sreenivasan movie. However, now it has been revealed that Love Action Drama is not a remake of Vadakkunokkiyanthram.

According to director Dhyan, Nivin Pauly and Nayantara's roles in Love Action Drama are similar to Dineshan and Shobha of the Sreenivasan movie, but yet different. Dhyan ensures that the movie will be a total entertainment package, as its name suggests.

Love Action Drama would mark Nayantara's first collaboration with the younger generation actors and technicians of Malayalam movie industry. The actress has only associated with the senior actors and film-makers of Mollywood, in the past.

As to the latest reports, Love Action Drama will be widely shot at the various locations of Alappuzha district and Chennai. The movie, which will start rolling by the end of 2017, will hit the theatres as Nivin Pauly's summer release of 2018.

Shaan Rahman composes the songs and background score for the movie. The rest of cast and crew are yet to be finalised. Love Action Drama is jointly produced by Aju Varghese and Vishak Subramanian for Funtasic Films and M-Star.