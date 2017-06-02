 »   »   » Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela: Title Poster Is Out

Nivin Pauly, the young crowd-puller finally released the official title poster of his upcoming project Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. The actor revealed the title poster of the highly anticipated movie, through his official Facebook page, recently.

The promising title poster of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela ensures that the movie will be a total feel-good entertainer. Expectations are riding high on the project, which marks the second production outing of the Nivin Pauly.

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela will also mark the directorial debut of Althaf Salim, the former assistant of director Alphonse Puthren. Althaf had appeared in a supporting role in Nivin Pauly-Alphonse Puthren duo's blockbuster movie, Premam.