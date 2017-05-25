 »   »   » IT'S GIRL: Nivin Pauly-Rinna Joy Welcome Their Second Child

Nivin Pauly, the young crowd-puller of Mollywood and wife Rinna Joy have welcomed their second child. Nivin announced the arrival of their little princess, by posting a special picture on his official Facebook page.





It was a love marriage for the young couple who tied the knot on August 28th, 2010. Nivin Pauly and Rinna Joy's first child is the 5 years old Daveed Pauly, who was born in 2012.



The couple, who were best friends from the first year of college, tied the knot in a traditional Christian wedding ceremony held at Syro Malabar Catholic Church, Aluva with the blessings of both the families.



Nivin Pauly has always stated that their love story has absolutely no similarity with the so-called filmy romantic tales. According to him, it is the story of the backbencher boy, who fell in love with the most studious girl of his class.



The actor is currently going through a successful phase in his professional life in his career, with a handful of promising projects in his kitty. His upcoming project Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, is expected to hit the theatres for Eid 2017.