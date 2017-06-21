 »   »   » Nivin Pauly's Hey Jude To Go On Floors Soon

Nivin Pauly, the charming actor is joining hands with the National-award winning film-maker Shyamaprasad, once again. The duo's upcoming project, which has been titled as Hey Jude, will go on floors soon.

If the reports are to be believed, the Nivin Pauly-Shyamaprasad movie start rolling by next month, immediately after the actor completes his current commitments. Nivin will be appearing in the titular role Jude in the movie.



Hey Jude, which is said to be a breezy romantic entertainer, will mark the Malayalam debut of renowned actress Trisha Krishnan. Reportedly, Trisha is playing a highly-challenging, performance-oriented role in the movie.



The movie, which features Nivin and Trisha in equally important roles, will also have Mukesh in a key role. According to director Shyamaprasad, the movie will be shot as two schedules, at the various locations of Mangalore and Kochi.



Reportedly, the team is yet to finalise the rest of the star cast and technical crew of the project. Hey Jude, which is scripted by director Shyamaprasad himself, is produced by Anilkumar.