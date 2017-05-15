 »   »   » Nivin Pauly's Moothon: First Schedule Of Shoot Completed!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Actor Nivin Pauly is definitely going places and his list of
upcoming films, prove that fact. One among the upcoming big
projects of Nivin Pauly is Moothon, directed by
actress-turned-filmmaker, Geethu Mohandas.
Moothon is expected to feature Nivin Pauly in an
altogether different role. Reportedly, the first schedule of the
shoot of Moothon has been completed in Mumbai.
Actor Nivin Pauly, took to Facebook to officially announce the
same. Take a look at the Facebook post of Nivin Pauly about
Moothon..
Reportedly, the next schedule of Moothon will be shot
in Lakshadweep. Moothon has its camera department handled
by cinematographer-turned-film-maker Rajeev ravi.
Moothoan would feature Nivin Pauly in the role of a character
named Mullakoya. The actor did undergo special acting classes to
prepare for the character in the film.
According to the reports, Moothon narrates the story of
a 14-year-old-boy who goes out in search of his elder brother. The
film has its script written by Geethu Mohandas. Anurag Kashyap has
penned the Hindi dialogues for the movie.
Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly is gearing up for his next big release,
which is the Tamil movie Richie. The film, would feature the actor
in the title role.
