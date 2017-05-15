 »   »   » Nivin Pauly's Moothon: First Schedule Of Shoot Completed!

Actor Nivin Pauly is definitely going places and his list of upcoming films, prove that fact. One among the upcoming big projects of Nivin Pauly is Moothon, directed by actress-turned-filmmaker, Geethu Mohandas.

Moothon is expected to feature Nivin Pauly in an altogether different role. Reportedly, the first schedule of the shoot of Moothon has been completed in Mumbai.



Actor Nivin Pauly, took to Facebook to officially announce the same. Take a look at the Facebook post of Nivin Pauly about Moothon..







Reportedly, the next schedule of Moothon will be shot in Lakshadweep. Moothon has its camera department handled by cinematographer-turned-film-maker Rajeev ravi.



Moothoan would feature Nivin Pauly in the role of a character named Mullakoya. The actor did undergo special acting classes to prepare for the character in the film.



According to the reports, Moothon narrates the story of a 14-year-old-boy who goes out in search of his elder brother. The film has its script written by Geethu Mohandas. Anurag Kashyap has penned the Hindi dialogues for the movie.



Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly is gearing up for his next big release, which is the Tamil movie Richie. The film, would feature the actor in the title role.

