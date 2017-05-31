 »   »   » Nivin Pauly's Moothon Look Goes Viral!

Nivin Pauly, the charming actor is joining hands with the renowned actress-turned film-maker Geetu Mohandas, for the first time. Nivin is playing the lead role in Geetu's Malayalam feature film debut, which has been titled as Moothon.

The latest talk on social media is the crowd-puller's new get-up for Moothon. Nivin Pauly's latest clicks from Siju Wilson's wedding, in which he was spotted in the Moothon look, has been going viral on social media.



Interestingly, Nivin Pauly got his ear pierced for the perfection of his role in the movie. The actor will be sporting a tonsured look, along with kohled eyes, earring, and a nose stud for his character in Moothon.



In a recent interview, Nivin Pauly had revealed that he received special training in acting for his character in the movie. If the reports are to be true, the actor will be using the Jeseri dialect in the movie.



Moothon, which depicts the story of a 14-year-old boy who comes to Mumbai in search of his elder brother, is scripted by director Geetu himself. The movie will be shot at the various locations of Lakshadweep and Mumbai.



Renowned Bollywood film-maker Anurag Kashyap has co-written the dialogues of the movie. Geetu's husband, the National-award winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi handles the direction of photography.

