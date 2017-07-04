 »   »   » Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela For Onam?

Njanduklaude Nattil Oridavela, the upcoming Nivin Pauly-Althaf Salim movie, is one of the most awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. Reportedly, the family entertainer is all set to hit the theaters, very soon.

As per the latest reports, the team is planning to release Njanduklaude Nattil Oridavela as Nivin Pauly's Onam special release of the year. However, the makers are yet to finalize the actual release date of the movie.



The Nivin Pauly starrer, which was originally slated to hit the theatres in February 2017, was delayed multiple times due to various reasons. The movie, which marks the directorial debut of Althaf Salim, is produced by Nivin Pauly, himself.



Shanthi Krishna, the popular actress makes her comeback into the film industry, by playing the role of Nivin's mother in the movie. Lal, the senior actor-director will appear as his father in Njanduklaude Nattil Oridavela.



Ahaana Krishna and debutante Aishwarya Lekshmi essay the female leads in the movie, which is scripted by director Althaf, himself. Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, reportedly deals with the relationship between the modern youngsters and parents.



Saiju Kurup, Krishnashankar, Srinda, Siju Wilson, Sharafudheen, etc., play the supporting roles. Newcomer Mukesh Muralidharan is the director of photography. Bijibal's former associate Justin Varghese composes the songs and background score.