 »   »   » Nivin Pauly Steals Hearts With His Kind Gesture!

Nivin Pauly, the young actor of Mollywood, has a huge fan base, both in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. His rise to stardom wasn't a surprise as he deserved every bit of the success and thus earning the love of the audiences.

Now, Nivin Pauly has once again won the hearts of the audiences, but this time not with the performance in a film, but with a kind gesture of his from real life.

In the recently held Behindwoods Gold Medals 2017, Nivin Pauly was adjudged the Best Actor from Malayalam, for his performances in the films Action Hero Biju and Jacobinte Swargarajyam.

Interestingly, it was young actor Dulquer Salmaan who presented the award to Nivin Pauly and after receiving the award, Nivin Pauly spoke to the audiences.

While thanking the audiences, Nivin Pauly opened up that he is not sure whether he deserves this award, as there were many other better performances in Malayalam, back in 2016. Nivin Pauly also made it a point to dedicate the award to Vinayakan and Manikandan Achari, the two actors who won big at the Kerala State Film Awards.

Well, that was a really kind gesture from a star like Nivin Pauly. Less often we see big stars like him doing this and we would like to appreciate him for that.