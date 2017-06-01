 »   »   » RUMOUR HAS IT! Nivin Pauly To Star In Mammootty's Biopic?

The rumours regarding the Mammootty biopic have once again started creating a stir among the social media audiences, from the past few days. If the reports are to be believed a biopic based on Mammootty's life, is in the pipeline.

Earlier, it was reported that the project, which will feature Nivin Pauly in the role of the megastar was shelved. But according to the latest updates, director Jude Anthany Joseph and his team are planning to revive the project.

The team had earlier made a short film based on Mammootty's life, which was titled as Nakshathrangalude Rajakumaran. The short film, which was jointly produced by Nivin Pauly-Aju Varghese duo and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph.

Nakshathrangalude Rajakumaran was finished by 2011 but got released on YouTube in 2014. The short film went on to become an instant success and garnered wide appreciations from both the Mammootty fans and common audiences.

Later, director Jude had revealed that he is planning to make a biopic based on Mammootty's life, and the megastar has given his consent for the project. He also revealed that Nivin Pauly has been finalised to play the role of Mammootty.

But after a few months, it was reported that the project has been shelved. Even though the rumours regarding the revival of the Mammootty project have started doing rounds once again, Jude Anthany Joseph and Nivin Pauly are yet to make an official confirmation.