 »   »   » Nivin Pauly-Trisha Krishnan's Hey Jude Starts Rolling

Nivin Pauly and Trisha Krishnan have finally started shooting for Hey Jude, the highly anticipated upcoming movie. The movie, which is written and directed by National award winner Shyamaprasad, recently started rolling in Goa.

The pictures, which were clicked during the pooja ceremony of Hey Jude, has been going viral on social media. Reportedly, the team is planning to shoot the major portion of the Nivin Pauly-Trisha movie, in Goa.



If the reports are to be believed, Nivin Pauly is essaying the titular character Jude in the movie. Hey Jude will mark the Malayalam movie debut of Trisha Krishnan, who is one of the leading actresses of South Indian cinema.



Reportedly, Trisha Krishnan is playing a unique character in the movie, which will be totally different from her earlier roles. Hey Jude is said to be a different love story, unlike Shyamaprasad's earlier outings.



Senior actors Mukesh, Prathap Pothen, Urvashi, etc., have been roped in, to essay the other key roles in the movie. Apart from Goa, Hey Jude will also be shot at the various locations of Mangalore and Kochi.



Girish Gangadharan, the cinematographer of Angamaly Diaries is the director of photography. Hey Jude is produced by Anil Kumar for Ambalakkara Films. The movie is expected to be released by the end of 2017.