 »   »   » Nivin Pauly-Trisha Krishnan's Hey Jude Starts Rolling

Nivin Pauly and Trisha Krishnan have finally started shooting for Hey Jude, the highly anticipated upcoming movie. The movie, which is written and directed by National award winner Shyamaprasad, recently started rolling in Goa.

The pictures, which were clicked during the pooja ceremony of Hey Jude, has been going viral on social media. Reportedly, the team is planning to shoot the major portion of the Nivin Pauly-Trisha movie, in Goa.