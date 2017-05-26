 »   »   » Past to Present: Who Is The Best To Replace Mohanlal If Mukunthetta Sumithra Vilikkunnu Is Remade?

Well, all those who have grown up in the 1980s and the 1990s would have a special affection towards the Mohanlal starrer Mukunthetta Sumitra Vilikkunnu, directed by Priyadarshan.

The film, which released in the year 1987 is one of the underrated gems of Mohanlal-Priyadarshan combo. It was one such movie, which could rightly be tagged as a clean family entertainer.



Scripted by Sreenivasan, this Mohanlal starrer narrated the love story of Mukundan and Sumithra, who live in a residential colony. With some fine humour spread throughout, Mukunthetta Sumitra Vilikkunnu is an enjoyable watch even now.



The basic storyline of the film can be adapted to the present day times. What if this Priyadarshan movie is remade now? Who all are the perfect choices to replace Mohanlal, Sreenivasan, Ranjini and others in case of such a remake? We discuss about this interesting scenario in this week's Past To Present.



Nivin Pauly As Mukundan (Mohanlal) Well, it is quite difficult to think about anyone else in the shoes of Mohanlal, who portrayed the role of Mukundan, with complete ease. But still, if the film is remade now, we feel that Nivin Pauly will be the apt choice for this role. He can surely fit in perfectly to this innocent character, who is one among us.

Vineeth Sreenivasan As Viswanathan (Sreenivasan) We got to witness a vintage Sreenivasan in this film and his portrayal of the cunning and clever Viswanathan, was nothing less than brilliant. In case of a remake, we feel that Vineeth Sreenivasan will be apt choice for this role. He has the ability to reprise this role and moreover the combo of Nivin Pauly & Vineeth Sreenivasan will surely rock on screen.

Anu Sithara As Sumithra (Ranjini) Sumithra, the leading lady of the movie and the love interest of Mukundan, was one of the most popular roles of yesteryear actress Ranjini. If a remake of this particular film happens now, actress Anu Sithara, who is one of the most busy heroines of Mollywood now, will be a perfect cast for this particular role.

Renji Panicker As C P Menon (M G Soman) C P Menon, the boss of Mukundan, is one of the important characters in the movie. It was M G Soman who portrayed this role in the original and at present, Renji Panicker will be the apt choice for this character, who gets fooled by Viswanathan.

Siddique As Kumaran Nair (Nedumudi Venu) Nedumudi Venu had portrayed the role of Kumaran Nair, the neighbour of Mukundan, in the original version. The role, filled with some humorous elements would be safe in the hands of an actor like Siddique, in case a remake happens.



Interestingly, not many know that this Mohanlal starrer wasn't a big hit at the box office back then. It didn't get the desired results that it definitely deserved.



For sure, it would be a real treat if such a remake happens with actors like Nivin Pauly & Vineeth Sreenivasan on board and will be a sure box office bet provided some necessary changes in the story premises are made according to the change in times.