 »   »   » Past To Present: Who Would Best Replace Mammootty If Thanthram Is Remade Now?

Whenever we think about lawyer roles in films, the first person that comes to our mind is actor Mammootty, who has excelled in advocate roles, in umpteen number of films.
Today, our film in consideration, is one such movie, which had Mammootty in a role of an advocate, with a difference. Yes, we are talking about the 1988 movie Thanthram, directed by veteran film-maker Joshiy.
Thanthram, featured Mammootty in the role of Advocate George Korah, a person who is rather a big loser. In fact, the film dealt with the story of this advocate and how he turns a winner by helping out a lady named Susanna.
In fact, the storyline of the film, which is in the lines of a thriller, is still relevant now. With minor changes in the script here and there, this Mammootty starrer holds a good chance of a remake, even now.
What if Thanthram is remade now? Who are the perfect choices to replace Mammootty, Urvasi, Ratheesh and others, if such a remake happens. In this week's Past To Present, we discuss about this interesting scenario.
Fahadh Faasil As Adv. George Korah Vettickal (Mammootty)
Adv. George Korah Vettickal has some interesting characteristics and it was portrayed exceedingly well by Mammootty, in the original. The role has some comic shades, as well and if a remake happens now, we feel that Fahadh Faasil will be the perfect choice for this role of an advocate who loses cases because of lack of confidence.
Mamtha Mohandas As Susanna (Urvasi)
Actually, the story of Thanthram revolves around Susanna, the wife of James and the issues faced be her. Urvasi was perfect as the character in the original. In case of a remake, we feel that Mamtha Mohandas will be the apt choice for this author backed role and she is sure to give a brilliant performance.
Indrajith As James (Ratheesh)
James, the husband of Susanna, only appears in the flashback sequences in Thanthram, but still is a very crucial character of the movie. It was Ratheesh who effectively played this role in the original. Coming to the case of a remake, Indrajith shall be correct choice for a role as someone who has extremely good caliber and screen presence is required for a character like this.
Vijayaraghavan As Kurien Joseph (Jagannatha Varma)
Vijayaraghavan is definitely the best option for the role of Kurien Joseph, who is the main antagonist of the movie. Kurien Joseph, the father of James, is a cunning person and this particular role was done by Jagannatha Varma in the original version.