 »   »   » Past To Present: Who Would Best Replace Mammootty If Thanthram Is Remade Now?

Whenever we think about lawyer roles in films, the first person that comes to our mind is actor Mammootty, who has excelled in advocate roles, in umpteen number of films.

Today, our film in consideration, is one such movie, which had Mammootty in a role of an advocate, with a difference. Yes, we are talking about the 1988 movie Thanthram, directed by veteran film-maker Joshiy.

Thanthram, featured Mammootty in the role of Advocate George Korah, a person who is rather a big loser. In fact, the film dealt with the story of this advocate and how he turns a winner by helping out a lady named Susanna.

In fact, the storyline of the film, which is in the lines of a thriller, is still relevant now. With minor changes in the script here and there, this Mammootty starrer holds a good chance of a remake, even now.

What if Thanthram is remade now? Who are the perfect choices to replace Mammootty, Urvasi, Ratheesh and others, if such a remake happens. In this week's Past To Present, we discuss about this interesting scenario.