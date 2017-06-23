 »   »   » Past To Present: Who Would Best Replace Mohanlal If Mukham Is Remade Now?

If we take the list of the best police roles done by Mohanlal, then his cop role from the film Mukham, will definitely find a top spot in that list.

Mukham, the Mohanlal starrer, directed by popular film-maker Mohan, was released in the year 1990. The film was unlike the cop movies of those days, and it had a different approach and treatment altogether.

The story of Mukham revolved around Hariprasad (Mohanlal), a cop who is assigned to investigate a series of murders. In the due course, his relation with his wife also comes to the focus, but for a valid reason.

Well, the story of this Mohanlal starrer still holds due relevance. What if Mukham is remade now? In case of a remake, who are the best to replace Mohanlal, Ranjini and others, if ever such a thing happens? In this week's Past To Present, we discuss about this interesting scenario.

Fahadh Faasil As Hariprasad (Mohanlal) Mohanlal got to play one of the well-written police officer roles in Mukham. The actor had given a composed and matured performance as Hariprasad, who goes through a tumultuous time, during the investigation. If ever this film is remade, we feel that Fahadh Faasil will be an excellent choice for this role. He is sure to nail it with his style of performance. Anusree As Usha (Ranjini) The character of Usha, the wife of Narendran, is in the film for a valid reason. Unlike the female protagonists of such investigative thrillers, this character has got to play an important role in the movie. It was actress Ranjini who played this role in the original and in case of a remake, Anusree shall be the perfect replacement. Rahman As Narendran (Nasser) The character of Commissioner Narendran, is as important as the main lead character of the movie. It was Nasser who amazed one and all with his portrayal of Narendran. We feel someone like Rahman will be the perfect fit for this role, which has a wide scope for performance. Alencier Ley As Minnal Madhavan (Sukumaran) Well, Sukumaran was the man who portrayed Minnal Madhavan, the assistant to Hariprasad in Mukham. He made this character a real special one, with his own style of portrayal. Coming to the remake, we feel Alencier Ley shall be the exact choice for this role. The chemistry between Fahadh Faasil and Alencier Ley Lopez would also contribute a lot, for the best. Deepak Parambol As Vijay (Vijay Menon) This particular character, holds due importance in the movie, The screen time for the character might be comparatively lesser, but it is Vijay who drives the story forward after a point of time. At present, Deepak Parambol can be a good choice for this role done by Vijay Menon in the original.

In fact, Mukham wasn't a big box office success, during its time of release. But with the passage of time, this Mohanlal starrer went on to achieve a cult classic status.