 »   »   » Post Dileep's Arrest, What Will Be The Fate Of The Actor’s Movies?

Actor Dileep was arrested recently for his alleged involvement in the attack on a popular actress. It was with shock that the entire film fraternity and Malayalam film audiences came to know about the popular actor's involvement in the case.

Dileep, is one such Malayalam actor, who has enjoyed huge commercial success with his movies. In fact, he was definitely one of the most bankable actors of Mollywood with producers and directors lining up for his dates.

With Dileep's arrest, the industry is sure to suffer a huge loss financially, as certain projects of the actor,are in various stages of production. Let us take a look at some of the movies of Dileep, which have jumped into trouble, post the actor's arrest..

Ramaleela Ramaleela, which marks the debut of young film-maker Dileep, is reportedly, all set for a release. The post-production works of the movie was moving in full swing and has been scheduled for a release on July 21, 2017. But with the actor's arrest, the audiences response for a new movie of Dileep will be crucial and it has to be seen whether the makers will persist with the existing release date of the movie. Professor Dinkan This film, directed by K Ramachandra Babu was expected to be a venture, which would bring back the love of kids for the actor. The film is being planned as a 3D movie and in fact, certain portions of the film have already been completed. Scripted by Rafi, Professor Dinkan is being made with a huge budget of above 12 Crores. Kammarasambhavam This is yet another big budget venture of Dileep, which is in the production stages. If reports are to be believed, 90% of the shooting of this big budget venture has been completed. In fact, Dileep was in the shoot of this film most recently. Scripted by Murali Gopy, Kammarasambhavam is being directed by Ratheesh Ambat. Dileep-Nadirshah Movie This was one of the most awaited movies of Malayalam cinema, as it was supposed to mark the first association of actor Dileep and director Nadirsha. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum fame Saji Pazhoor was touted to write the script of this movie.

The fate of Dileep movies like Kammarasambhavam, Professor Dinkan is now clearly unknown, as their shoot and post production works are pending. Importantly, most of the above ventures are big budget films and the prevailing uncertainty regarding these films would be a huge blow to the industry.