 »   »   » AMAZING! Prabhas & Dulquer Salmaan To Come Together?

Prabhas, the Baahubali star has gone on to become a popular face all over India. In fact, Prabhas has also set up a huge fan base of his own in Kerala. And all thanks to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which has rightly boosted his star value.

Coming to Mollywood, Dulquer Salmaan is one such young actor, who enjoys a huge fan base within the state. Over the years, with his clinical performances in movie and his charming screen presence, he has gone on to set up a dedicated fan base inside and outside the state of Kerala.

What if Prabhas & Dulquer Salmaan come together? Wouldn't it be really interesting to see them together on screen. Well, now it seems like we would soon get to see them together. Read on to know more about this..