 »   »   » AMAZING! Prabhas & Dulquer Salmaan To Come Together?

AMAZING! Prabhas & Dulquer Salmaan To Come Together?

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Prabhas, the Baahubali star has gone on to become a popular face all over India. In fact, Prabhas has also set up a huge fan base of his own in Kerala. And all thanks to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which has rightly boosted his star value.

Coming to Mollywood, Dulquer Salmaan is one such young actor, who enjoys a huge fan base within the state. Over the years, with his clinical performances in movie and his charming screen presence, he has gone on to set up a dedicated fan base inside and outside the state of Kerala.

AMAZING! Prabhas & Dulquer Salmaan To Come Together?

What if Prabhas & Dulquer Salmaan come together? Wouldn't it be really interesting to see them together on screen. Well, now it seems like we would soon get to see them together. Read on to know more about this..

Gionee Ropes In Prabhas

Gionee Ropes In Prabhas

Prabhas, who stayed away from all kinds of brand endorsements during the time of Baahubali, will reportedly associate with popular mobile brand Gionee. Reportedly, the mobile company has roped him in as the Indian ambassador of the smartphone brand.

Dulquer Salmaan - The Kerala Brand Ambassador

Dulquer Salmaan - The Kerala Brand Ambassador

Reportedly, Duqluer Salmaan was already roped in by the smartphone brand as the regional brand ambassador. The youth icon of Mollywood, will be the Kerala brand ambassador of the brand.

An Ad film With Both These Actors

An Ad film With Both These Actors

If reports are to be believed, both Prabhas and Dulquer Salmaan will be seen together in one of the ad films of the smartphone brand. Well, it would definitely be worth a wait.

Dulquer Salmaan And Alia Bhatt

Dulquer Salmaan And Alia Bhatt

Earlier, Dulquer Salmaan had joined hands with Alia Bhatt for the online campaign Selfiestaan, organised by the brand, which started on March 31, 2017. Interestingly, it has also roped in other stars like Virat Kohli, Shruthi Haasan, Diljit Dosanjh etc.

Read more about: prabhas, dulquer salmaan, alia bhatt
Story first published: Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 18:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 7, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Malayalam Photos

Go to : Malayalam Photos