 »   »   » Pranav Mohanlal & Kalyani Priyadarshan's Selfie Goes Viral!

Mohanlal and Priyadarshan are one of the most celebrated actor-director duos of Malayalam cinema. The schoolmates-turned-best buddies have set a great example for friendship by standing for each other through thick and thin.

Now, the social media is going gaga over an unseen selfie of Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal, and Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan. The fans are quite excited to know that the kids of the actor-director duo are close friends too.

However, the selfie of Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan, which has been going viral on social media, is not a recent one. It was clicked during the wedding of Mohanlal's brother-in-law Suresh Balaje's daughter Sithara Suresh, last year.

Kalyani Priyadarshan had recently made her movie debut, as the assistant art director of the Vikram starrer Iru Mugan. She finished her graduation from the Parsons School Of Design, New York, and aspires to be an art director.

As per the reports, Kalyani has absolutely no plans to start an acting career but is more interested in the technical aspects of cinema. The sources close to the star kid had denied the rumours regarding her acting debut, recently.

Pranav Mohanlal, on the other hand, is all set to enter the film industry as a lead actor, with the upcoming Jeethu Joseph project. The movie, which is said to be an action thriller, is expected to start rolling soon.