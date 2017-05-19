 »   »   » Pranav Mohanlal & Kalyani Priyadarshan's Selfie Goes Viral!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Mohanlal and Priyadarshan are one of the most celebrated
actor-director duos of Malayalam cinema. The
schoolmates-turned-best buddies have set a great example for
friendship by standing for each other through thick and thin.
Now, the social media is going gaga over an unseen selfie of
Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal, and Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani
Priyadarshan. The fans are quite excited to know that the kids of
the actor-director duo are close friends too.
However, the selfie of Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani
Priyadarshan, which has been going viral on social media, is not a
recent one. It was clicked during the wedding of Mohanlal's
brother-in-law Suresh Balaje's daughter Sithara Suresh, last
year.
Kalyani Priyadarshan had recently made her movie debut, as the
assistant art director of the Vikram starrer Iru Mugan.
She finished her graduation from the Parsons School Of Design,
New York, and aspires to be an art director.
As per the reports, Kalyani has absolutely no plans to start an
acting career but is more interested in the technical aspects
of cinema. The sources close to the star kid had denied the rumours
regarding her acting debut, recently.
Pranav Mohanlal, on the other hand, is all set to enter the film
industry as a lead actor, with the upcoming Jeethu Joseph project.
The movie, which is said to be an action thriller, is expected to
start rolling soon.
Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 10:29 [IST]
