 »   »   » WHAT? Pranav Mohanlal Not To Romance!

Pranav Mohanlal, the star kid is finally all set to make his debut in lead roles. Pranav will essay the titular role in the upcoming movie Aadhi, which is written and directed by Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph.

In the recently held launch event of Aadhi, director Jeethu shared a very interesting fact about the movie, with the audiences. Interestingly, Pranav Mohanlal will not have a romantic track in the movie.



According to the director, Aadhi will definitely feature a female lead, but there won't be a romantic track between the lead actors. Surprising, that was the major factor which attracted Pranav to the project.



Reportedly, the star kid, who is extremely shy in nature, was a little nervous about onscreen romance. He was extremely relieved when Jeethu informed that he doesn't have to romance the leading lady, in Aadhi.



Mukesh, the actor who has shared the screen with Mohanlal in several films, is reportedly playing Pranav's father in the movie. Mukesh has earlier played Dulquer Salmaan's father in Jomonte Suvisheshangal.



Anil Johnson composes the songs and background score. Satheesh Kurup is the director of photography. Ayoob Khan handles the editing. Aadhi is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, for Aashirvad Cinemas.