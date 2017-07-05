 »   »   » FINALLY! Pranav Mohanlal's Debut Project Gets A Title

Pranav Mohanlal, the star kid is all set to make his debut in lead roles, very soon. The team officially revealed the title of Pranav's debut project, which is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, at the recently held launch event.

The movie, which is said to be an out-and-out suspense thriller, has been titled as Aadhi. Interestingly, lead actor Pranav Mohanlal is essaying the titular character Aadhi in the movie, which comes with the tagline 'some lies can be deadly'.







The team also revealed the first official motion poster of Aadhi during the launch event. The motion poster looks promising and hints that the movie totally revolves around a metro city. Pranav appears as his usual self in the poster.



If the reports are to be believed, senior actor Mukesh has been roped in, to essay the role of Pranav Mohanlal's father in the movie. The team is yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of the movie.



Satheesh Kurup is the director of photography. Drishyam fame Anil Johnson composes the songs and background score. Ayoob Khan handles the editing. Aadhi is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, for Aashirvad Cinemas.