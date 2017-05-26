 »   »   » Pranav Mohanlal's Remuneration For Debut Movie Will Leave You Awestruck!

Pranav Mohanlal, the star kid is all set to make his debut in
lead roles, with the upcoming Jeethu Joseph movie. Now, Pranav has
set a new trend, by quoting a record remuneration for his debut
film.
As per the latest reports, the budding actor's remuneration for
the movie is just 1 Rupee. According to the sources close to the
project, Pranav Mohanlal doesn't consider cinema as a source of
income.
If the reports are to be true, the star kid has also decided to
take up an acting career, only after considering the fate of his
debut venture. Reportedly, Pranav is also considering some
alternate career options.
Interestingly, Pranav Mohanlal decided to work as an assistant
director so that he can make money for his travel. He is an
extremely independent person and doesn't believe in living on his
father's earnings anymore.
Pranav Mohanlal has learned parkour for the perfection of the
action sequences of the movie, which is said to be a suspense
thriller. The team is yet to finalise the female lead and rest of
the star cast of the movie, which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor
for Aashirvad Cinemas.
Story first published: Friday, May 26, 2017, 19:25 [IST]
