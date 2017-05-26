 »   »   » Pranav Mohanlal's Remuneration For Debut Movie Will Leave You Awestruck!

Pranav Mohanlal, the star kid is all set to make his debut in lead roles, with the upcoming Jeethu Joseph movie. Now, Pranav has set a new trend, by quoting a record remuneration for his debut film.

As per the latest reports, the budding actor's remuneration for the movie is just 1 Rupee. According to the sources close to the project, Pranav Mohanlal doesn't consider cinema as a source of income.



If the reports are to be true, the star kid has also decided to take up an acting career, only after considering the fate of his debut venture. Reportedly, Pranav is also considering some alternate career options.



Interestingly, Pranav Mohanlal decided to work as an assistant director so that he can make money for his travel. He is an extremely independent person and doesn't believe in living on his father's earnings anymore.



Pranav Mohanlal has learned parkour for the perfection of the action sequences of the movie, which is said to be a suspense thriller. The team is yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of the movie, which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.