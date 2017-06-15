 »   »   » Prem Nazir, Pulimurugan & More: Mollywood Entrants To The Guinness World Records!

Mollywood can rightly be tagged as one of the finest of film industries in India, not just with respect to the quality content that Malayalam movies hold, but also with some of the big records that Mollywood and its members have.

The industry is not new to records. Most recently, we saw Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan enter the Guinness World Records. And in the past we have seen names of Prem Nazir, Jagathy Sreekumar etc., making it to the much honoured record books.



On this note, here we take you through some of Mollywood's entrants to the Guinness World Records list..



Prem Nazir Prem Nazir, the evergreen actor of Malayalam cinema holds the Guinness world record for having acted in the maximum number of movies in the lead role. Prem Nazir has acted in above 725 movies as the lead actor, which is definitely a hard-to-break record.

Prem Nazir – Sheela Pair Prem Nazir-Sheela pair is one of the most successful combos of Malayalam cinema and their films from the past are much celebrated. Both these actors have acted as the lead actor and actress, in as many as 130 movies, which is still in the Guinness Book Of World Records.

Jagathy Sreekumar Jagathy Sreekumar, Malayalam cinema's own pride also holds a big record. This talented actor has acted in above 1000 movies and he has found a place of his own in the Guinness Book Of World Records for having acted in the maximum number of movies.

Pulimurugan Apart from creating big box office records, Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan also made it to the list of Guinness world records. The 3D version of the movie was screened in front of above 20,000 viewers and it went on to attain the Guinness world record for the largest movie screening of a 3D film.

Guinness Pakru Guinness Pakru, is one such actor who made it to the industry, after making a mark in the mimicry field. The actor appeared as one of the lead actors in the movie Adbhuthadweep, directed by Vinayanm which paved the actor's entry to the Guinness Book Of World Records for being the shortest actor to appear in a full-length movie.



Most recently, in a function held to honour 40 years of Balachandra Menon's journey in films, Adoor Gopalakrishnan officially announced that Balachandra Menon is at the No.1 place in the list of celebrities who have handled acting, direction and scripting in the same movie.



Balachandra Menon tops the list with 29 movies to his credit and he is for sure an eligible entrant to the Guinness World Records list.



Well, we can be proud of such products of Mollywood, which have etched a place in the coveted list. These achievements are as big as the big award that Malayalam celebrities and Malayalam movies have brought in.