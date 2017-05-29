 »   »   » Premam Turns 2: A Film That Was A Gamechanger For Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi & Others!

It has been 2 years since the release of the movie Premam, the film that gave the industry many contributions. The film, helmed by Alphonse Puthren is still a special one for the Malayalam film industry, even after completing its second anniversary.

Premam, is as special to Nivin Pauly, Madonna Sebastian, Sai Pallavi, Anupama Parameswaran & others as it is for the Malayalam film audiences. The movie has been a gamechanger in the acting career of most of its stars.

Nivin Pauly How crucial was Premam for Nivin Pauly? Well, the actor's current popularity in other South Indian states would give an apt answer to this question. At the time of release of Premam, Nivin Pauly was already a star in Mollywood, riding high on back-to-back successes but it was Premam, that really boosted his popularity in the other States, especially in Tamil Nadu. Now, the actor's first direct Tamil movie is all set to hit the theatres soon. Titled as Richie, the film is expected to make it really big at the box office. Sai Pallavi How can the audiences forget the character Malar, portrayed effectively by Sai Pallavi? The name Malar and Sai Pallavi went on to become a craze in the minds of the young audiences, back during the time of Premam. Well, Sai Pallavi is quite selective about the project that she commits. But still, she is one of the most wanted young actresses of South India now, with offers pouring in for the actress. It was even speculated that she got the offer to work with Mani Ratnam. Sai Pallavi, will next be seen in the Telugu movie Fidaa after which she is expected to be a part of a Tamil movie, directed by A L Vijay. Madonna Sebastian Madonna Sebastian, one of the leading ladies of Premam got a dream debut with Premam. Her portrayal of Celine, won the hearts of the audiences and she went on to become an overnight star. She has acted in just two Malayalam movies so far, but she went on to carve a place for her own in the Tamil film industry, starring opposite top stars of Kollywood like Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush etc. Anupama Parameswaran Probably, she was one such actress of Premam, who got the maximum publicity, before the release of the movie. Despite being her debut movie, she did put up an amazing performance, which was loved by many. Much like the other leading ladies of Premam, Anupama Parameswaran too, went on to make a big mark in other language industries. After 2 years of Premam, Amupama Parameswaran is one among the top young actresses of Kollywood. She was a part of some big Telugu movies like A Aa, Shatamanam Bhavati etc. Moreover, she has been roped in to play one of the lead roles in Ram Charan's upcoming big venture, as well. Sai Pallavi Siju Wilson, the young actor of Mollywood, had a very notable role to play in Premam. His portrayal of Joju had won the praises for him. And thus, the name Siju Wilson, went on to become popular in Mollywood circuits. One year after Premam, he came up with Happy Wedding, which went on to become a real surprise hit. Once again, Siju Wilson established his presence as an actor and now, he is young actor to reckon with. Sharaf U Dheen Well, before Premam, Sharaf U Dheen was a part of couple of Malayalam movies like Neram, Ohm Shanthi Oshana, all in which he had minuscule roles. It was the role Girirajan Kozhy from Premam, which boosted Sharaf U Dheen's film career. Post Premam he went on to become one of the best comedy actors of Mollywood. For e.g. a big share of the success of Happy Wedding must go to this man, who was at his witty best in the movie. Later on, he went on to share screen space with top stars like Mohanlal, Dileep etc. Now, a film with this actor on board, guarantees some genuine laughs. Soubin Shahir Well, Premam was indeed a beginning, not for Soubin Shahir, but for the audiences. Before Premam, Soubin Shahir had impressed the audiences with his performances in movies like Chandrettan Evideya, Masala Republic etc. But, it was Premam that made him much popular. The Malayalam film audiences got a new star who can tickle the bones of the audiences, with each dialogue that he mouths. Now, Soubin Shahir is definitely an indispensable part of Mollywood.

In fact, the entire crew of Premam, did get a big break with this movie. Be it Alphonse Puthren, Shabaressh Varma, cinematographer Anand C Chandran or musician Rajesh Murugesan, all of them are now established celebrities.

As we said, it was on this special date (May 29, 2015), that Premam marked its arrival. It has been 2 years since we got a movie from the man Alphonse Puthren. All eyes are on his next and we hope it would come out soon. Let us wait for yet another magic.