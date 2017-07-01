 »   »   » Prithviraj Bids Goodbye To August Cinema

Prithviraj, the actor-producer bid goodbye to the popular production banner, August Cinema. The actor announced his decision to end the 6 years long association with the production company, through his official Facebook page recently.

In his Facebook post, Prithviraj stated that he is bidding adieu to the company with heartful gratitude and some films that he will always be proud of. The actor also ensured that he will always remain a well-wisher of the company.







Interestingly, Prithviraj revealed that it is time for him to start traveling in a direction, in which he might not be able to be a part of a partnership. The audience and media are considering this as the hint of a new venture.



If the rumours are to be believed, Prithviraj planning to start his own production banner very soon. However, there is no official confirmation about the same, from the actor or the sources close to him, yet.



August Cinema's debut venture was the 2011 movie Urumi, which featured Prithviraj in the lead role. The movie was directed by Santhosh Sivan, who is also a partner of the company. Urumi was both a critical and commercial success.



The company's most successful outing till date is the recently released Mammootty starring revenge thriller, The Great Father. Tamil actor Arya and Shaji Nadesan are the other two director board members of August Cinema.