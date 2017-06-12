 »   »   » Even A Proficient Actor Like Prithviraj Gets Jitters, But Why?

Prithviraj, the talented actor is one of the best examples for self-confidence, in Malayalam movie industry. But recently, Prithviraj shared his 'jitters' moment with his fans and well-wishers, through his official Facebook and Twitter pages.

Interestingly, the actor was not nervous about himself but was in jitters for Alankrita, his little daughter. Today is (June 12) the first school day for Prithviraj and Suriya Menon's daughter Alankrita Menon Prithviraj.

The actor, who stated that time is moving at a fast pace, funnily remarked that he is going to conceal his jitters with a 'cool dad' act. Prithviraj's adorable post has been taking social media by storm and has crossed 51k likes on Facebook.

Even though Prithviraj has been frequently sharing Alankrita's pictures on social media, the actor has always made sure that the little girl's face is not revealed in any of them. Reportedly, Prithvi and Supriya want their daughter to stay away from the limelight.

The couple feels that it would be tough for their daughter to lead a normal life like the kids of her age, if her pictures get leaked on social media. Prithviraj and Supriya are very particular that Alankrita should not be raised as a star kid.