 »   »   » STUNNING! Prithviraj Goes Lean For His Character In Vimanam!

Prithviraj is one such actor, who is ready to go that extra mile, for the perfection of any character, that he portrays. We have seen him do thatmany number of times in the past, and once again, he is all set to impress the audiences with his sheer dedication.

The actor, is at present, busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Vimanam, directed by Pradeep N Nair. The film will feature Prithviraj in a very interesting character. Importantly, the actor has seemingly lost oodles of weight for one of the portions in the movie.



A photograph taken from the sets of Vimanam, has been doing the rounds on social media, since a couple of days. This photo has a lean and lanky Prithviraj in it.



The shoot of Vimanam is presently progressing in Kochi and the film features Prithviraj in the role of a person, who dreams to build an aircraft of his own, one day. The actor will be seen portraying different stages of the character, in the movie.



Meanwhile, Prithviraj's next big release is Tiyaan, will hit the theatres on July 07, 2017. The film, directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar will have a grand release, this week.