 »   »   » Prithviraj-Indrajith's Tiyaan: Ananya's Character Poster Is Out!

Tiyaan, the upcoming Prithviraj-Indrajith starrer is
one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema.
The team recently revealed the character poster of Ananya, who
appears as one of the two female leads in Tiyaan.
Ananya is playing the role of Amba in the movie, which is
directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar. Amba is the wife of
Pattabhiramanan, the character played by Indrajith in the
movie.
Scenarist Murali Gopy, who revealed the character poster of
Ananya through Facebook, opined that she is one of the most
under-rated talents in the industry. The character Amba is expected
to be a turning point in Ananya's career.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 23:35 [IST]
