 »   »   » Prithviraj-Indrajith's Tiyaan: Ananya's Character Poster Is Out!

Tiyaan, the upcoming Prithviraj-Indrajith starrer is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. The team recently revealed the character poster of Ananya, who appears as one of the two female leads in Tiyaan.

Ananya is playing the role of Amba in the movie, which is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar. Amba is the wife of Pattabhiramanan, the character played by Indrajith in the movie.

Scenarist Murali Gopy, who revealed the character poster of Ananya through Facebook, opined that she is one of the most under-rated talents in the industry. The character Amba is expected to be a turning point in Ananya's career.