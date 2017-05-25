 »   »   » Prithviraj-Indrajith's Tiyaan: Ananya's Character Poster Is Out!

Tiyaan, the upcoming Prithviraj-Indrajith starrer is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. The team recently revealed the character poster of Ananya, who appears as one of the two female leads in Tiyaan.

Ananya is appearing in the role of Amba in the movie, which is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar. Amba is the wife of Pattabhiramanan, the character played by Indrajith in Tiyaan.



Scenarist Murali Gopy, who revealed the character poster of Ananya through Facebook, opined that she is one of the most under-rated talents in the industry. The character Amba is expected to be a turning point in Ananya's career.



Reportedly, the movie mainly revolves around the characters Aslan Mohammed and Pattabhiraman, played by Prithviraj and Indrajith respectively. Tiyaan will also mark the acting debut of Indrajith's younger daughter Nakshatra.



Reportedly, Nakshatra Indrajith will essay the role of Arya, the daughter of Pattabhiraman and Amba, in the movie. Renowned actress Padmapriya will make a comeback to Mollywood, by playing one of the two female leads in Tiyaan.



The movie will also feature Murali Gopy, Suraj Venjarammodu, Shine Tom Chacko, Mridula Sathe, Paris Lakshmi, etc., in the other key role. Tiyaan is produced by Haneef Mohammed for Red Rose Creations.