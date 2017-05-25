Prithviraj-Indrajith's Tiyaan: Ananya's Character Poster Is Out!
Tiyaan, the upcoming Prithviraj-Indrajith starrer is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. The team recently revealed the character poster of Ananya, who appears as one of the two female leads in Tiyaan.
Ananya is appearing in the role of Amba in the movie, which is
directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar. Amba is the wife of
Pattabhiramanan, the character played by Indrajith in
Tiyaan.
Scenarist Murali Gopy, who revealed the character poster of
Ananya through Facebook, opined that she is one of the most
under-rated talents in the industry. The character Amba is expected
to be a turning point in Ananya's career.
Reportedly, the movie mainly revolves around the characters
Aslan Mohammed and Pattabhiraman, played by Prithviraj and
Indrajith respectively. Tiyaan will also mark the acting
debut of Indrajith's younger daughter Nakshatra.
Reportedly, Nakshatra Indrajith will essay the role of Arya, the
daughter of Pattabhiraman and Amba, in the movie. Renowned actress
Padmapriya will make a comeback to Mollywood, by playing one of the
two female leads in Tiyaan.
The movie will also feature Murali Gopy, Suraj Venjarammodu, Shine Tom Chacko, Mridula Sathe, Paris Lakshmi, etc., in the other key role. Tiyaan is produced by Haneef Mohammed for Red Rose Creations.