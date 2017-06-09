 »   »   » Prithviraj-Indrajith's Tiyaan: Here Is Everything You Want To Know!

Tiyaan, the upcoming Prithviraj-Indrajith movie is all set to hit the theatres this Eid. The movie, which is directed by Kaanchi fame Jiyen Krishnakumar, is scripted by the actor-writer Murali Gopy.

Interestingly, Tiyaan is a very special film in many aspects. It is the first Malayalam movie to use live-shot footage of the renowned Kumbh Mela festival. The team had filmed the festival live in 2015, using about 1000 artists.



The Jiyen Krishnakumar movie is one of the most expensive projects ever made in the history of Malayalam movie industry. If the reports are to be believed, Tiyaan has been made with a whopping budget of 25 Crores.



Tiyaan is also the only movie to have a 100-days long shooting at Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad, after the blockbuster movie Baahubali. The movie team had shot for the movie at the film city for 100 days, in different schedules.



Murali Gopi, the writer essays a pivotal role in the project which features Padmapriya and Ananya in the female leads. Suraj Venjarammoodu, Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Bare, Mridula Sathe, Paris Lakshmi, etc., appear in the supporting roles.



Satheesh Kurup is the director of photography. Gopi Sundar has composed the songs and background score. Tiyaan is produced by Haneef Mohammed for Red Rose Creations.

