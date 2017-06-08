 »   »   » Prithviraj-Indrajith's Tiyaan: Here Is Everything You Want To Know!

Tiyaan, the upcoming Prithviraj-Indrajith movie is all set to hit the theatres this Eid. The movie, which is directed by Kaanchi fame Jiyen Krishnakumar, is scripted by the actor-writer Murali Gopy.

Interestingly, Tiyaan is a very special film in many aspects. It is the first Malayalam movie to use live-shot footage of the renowned Kumbh Mela festival. The team had filmed the festival live in 2015, using about 1000 artists.

