 »   »   » Prithviraj & Indrajith Team's Next Movie Will Have An Interesting Background!

It is always a special treat to watch Prithviraj and Indrajith, the real-life brothers sharing the screen space in films. Earlier, it was reported that both these actors are all set to team up yet again for a movie, which will be helmed by Srinath Rajendran.

Now, here is an interesting update on this upcoming project of Prithviraj & Indrajith. This yet-to-be-titled film will have an interesting story background.

Reportedly, the upcoming film will be based on the less-explored and world famous Himalayan car rally. If reports are to be believed, both Prithviraj & Indrajith will play participants of the motorport rally and more importantly, they are set to appear as brothers in this upcoming film.

Well, it seems like the stage is set for a perfect adventurous ride. Earlier, the Aashiq Abu movie Rani Padmini, that featured Manju Warrier and Rima Kallingal in the lead role too, had the Himalayan Motorsport event as the background.

If reports are to be believed, this upcoming film of Srinath Rajendran will have its script written by Berly Thomas. The film is expected to go on floors, this year itself.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj & Indrajith will next be seen together in the film Tiyaan, directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar. The movie is all set to hit the theatres during the upcoming Eid season.