 »   »   » RUMOUR: Prithviraj Replaces Dulquer Salmaan?

Prithviraj, the young actor is said to be planning to join hands with National award-winner Anjali Menon once again. According to some unconfirmed reports, Prithviraj has been roped in to essay the lead role in Anjali's upcoming directorial venture.

However, Dulquer Salmaan's involvement with the project is the new talk of the town. The gossipmongers suggest that Dulquer was the first choice for the lead role in the movie, but Prithviraj replaced him at the last minute.

If the rumours are to be believed, Prithviraj is teaming up with Anjali Menon for the same project, which was initially with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, and was about to be directed by the senior actor-director Prathap Pothen.

The movie, which was supposed to mark Prathap's comeback to film direction after a long gap. But the director later announced that he is dropping the project, citing creative differences with Anjali Menon, who penned the script.

Prathap Pothen went on to slam Anjali Menon for her non-cooperative attitude, and even stated that it was one of the worst screenplays he has ever come across. Anjali, on the other hand, maintained a dignified silence on the issue.

As per the reports, the director has decided to revive the project with an entirely new team and has approached Prithviraj to essay the lead role. Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, is busy with some highly promising projects in his kitty.