 »   »   » RUMOUR: Prithviraj Replaces Dulquer Salmaan?

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Prithviraj, the young actor is said to be planning to join hands
with National award-winner Anjali Menon once again. According to
some unconfirmed reports, Prithviraj has been roped in to essay the
lead role in Anjali's upcoming directorial venture.
However, Dulquer Salmaan's involvement with the project is the
new talk of the town. The gossipmongers suggest that Dulquer was
the first choice for the lead role in the movie, but Prithviraj
replaced him at the last minute.
If the rumours are to be believed, Prithviraj is teaming up with
Anjali Menon for the same project, which was initially with Dulquer
Salmaan in the lead role, and was about to be directed by the
senior actor-director Prathap Pothen.
The movie, which was supposed to mark Prathap's comeback to film
direction after a long gap. But the director later announced that
he is dropping the project, citing creative differences with Anjali
Menon, who penned the script.
Prathap Pothen went on to slam Anjali Menon for her
non-cooperative attitude, and even stated that it was one of the
worst screenplays he has ever come across. Anjali, on the other
hand, maintained a dignified silence on the issue.
As per the reports, the director has decided to revive the
project with an entirely new team and has approached Prithviraj to
essay the lead role. Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, is busy
with some highly promising projects in his kitty.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 16:16 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...