 »   »   » Prithviraj Wraps Up Adam Joan Scotland Schedule

Prithviraj, the talented actor is essaying the titular role in the directorial debut of scenarist Jinu Abraham, which has been titled as Adam Joan. The actor recently wrapped up the Scotland schedule of the movie.

The actor, who announced the news through his official Facebook page, also shared the second official poster of Adam Joan. The promising second official poster features Prithviraj and Narain, who essays a key role in the movie.



From the second official poster, it is quite evident that Adam Joan is a total mystery thriller. According to the sources close to the project, the movie depicts the story of the lead actor Adam's love and revenge.



Reportedly, Prithviraj's character Adam Joan Pothan, a rich planter in the movie, which stars Bhavana in a brief yet important one. Bollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty essays the female lead opposite Prithviraj in the movie.



Narain appears as Adam Joan's best friend Syriac in the movie, which is scripted by director Jinu Abraham, himself. Rahul Madhav, Siddique, Maniyanpilla Raju, Sidhartha Siva, Jaya Menon, Madhusudhan Rao, etc. appear in the supporting roles.



Deepak Dev composes the songs and background score. Jithu Damodar is the director of photography. Adam Joan is jointly produced by Renji Panicker, Brijeesh Mohammed, Jose Simon, and Nihal for the banners Renji Panicker Entertainment and B Cinemas.