 »   »   » IN PICS: Priyadarshan & Bhadran In 'Velipadinte Pusthakam' Location

Priyadarshan and Bhadran, the senior directors recently visited the sets of Velipadinte Pusthakam, the upcoming Mohanlal-Lal Jose movie. Director Lal Jose shared a few location pictures with the directors on his official Facebook page, recently.

The director, who was highly excited about Priyadarshan and Bhadran's visit, stated that he is feeling blessed to have their presence at the location. Lal Jose also remarked that Priyan and Bhadran's films have always inspired from him.

Young film-maker Jude Anthany Joseph, who essays a key role in the movie, was also present at the location. Thus, Velipadinte Pusthakam sets witnessed the rare get-together of four talented film-makers of Malayalam movie industry.

The shooting of Velipadinte Pusthakam, which is said to be a complete entertainer, has been progressing at the various locations of Trivandrum city. The movie reportedly deals with the modern educational system and its flaws.