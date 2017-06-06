 »   »   » Priyadarshan All Set To Remake Maheshinte Prathikaaram In Tamil!

Maheshinte Prathikaaram, the film directed by Dileesh Pothan had won the hearts of the Malayalam film audiences. Now, the Malayalam film which is one of the best movies of this decade so far, is all set to have a Tamil remake and none other than popular director Priyadarshan will be helming the movie.

Reportedly, this upcoming film will be Priyadarshan's next directorial venture and popular producer-turned-actor Udayanidhi Stalin will be reprising the role done by Fahadh Faasil in the original.



Latest reports also reveal that Malayalam actress Namitha Pramod will also be a part of this project and she will reprise the role done by Aparna Balamurali in the original version.



According to the reports, the Tamil remake of Maheshinte Prathikaaram will have some changes, according to the demands of the region.



It is after a brief break that Priyadarshan is remaking a Malayalam film into Tamil. Earlier, he had helmed the movie Lesa Lesa, which was the Tamil remake of superhit movie Summer in Bethlahem.



Interestingly, the Tamil remake of Maheshinte Prathikaaram, will be produced by Santhosh Kuruvila, who was also one of the co-producers of the original version.