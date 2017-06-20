 »   »   » FINALLY! Pulimurugan 3D Version To Make A Huge Release In Kerala!

It seems like the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan is in no mood to settle down, with the huge list of box office records, that the film already craeted.

Reportedly, the much awaited 3D version of Pulimurugan is all set to grace the theatres in Kerala. According to a report by popular online portal SouthLive, Pulimurugan 3D version will hit the theatres in Kerala, by the end of July.



Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that Pulimurugan 3D version will hit the theatres by the beginning of 2017, but the technical works of the film had delayed the release of the film.



More importantly, it will be the information about the number of screens in which Pulimurugan 3D is planning to get released in Kerala, which is leave you awestruck. According to the reports, the makers are planning to release Pulimurugan 3D in as many as 100 centres in Kerala.



Already Released In Tamil Nadu The 3D version of Pulimurugan has already released in Tamil Nadu. The dubbed version of the film had made it to the theatres on June 16, 2017. The film, had a good opening and even bettered some of the box office collections of the Tamil films of the previous week releases.

Set To Conquer Kerala Again Pulimurugan, the film scripted a history at the box office. The film, which was a runaway success had minted approximately 86 Crores from the Kerala box office alone and thus making it the top grosser of the industry.

Baahubali 2 VS Pulimurugan Well, Baahubali 2 had managed to emerge as the industry hit in the film industries of other languages, except in Malayalam. The magnum opus has fetched approximately 75 Crores at the box office, and it will be hard for Baahubali 2 to break Pulimurugan's record at the Kerala box office.

First Film To Cross 100 Crores At Kerala Box Office? Well, with the 3D release of Pulimurugan also in the pipeline, we can expect the movie to extend its total tally at the Kerala box office, a bit further. We have to wait and see with the box office collections of the 3D version, whether the film will go on to become the first ever movie to cross the 100-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.

Tough Competitions To Other Movies One thing is for sure, if Pulimurugan 3D makes such a big release by the end of July, the Mohanlal starrer is sure to pose a tight competition to other movies, releasing along with it. Such is the fanship that film has in Kerala.



Well, it would be a real visual treat to watch the magnificent action sequences of Pulimurugan, in 3D technology. Let us hope that the movie, directed by Vysakh will recreate the same magic that its 2d version had created.